UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 29,338 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.