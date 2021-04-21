UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 31,189 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Cloudera worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 265,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,395,284 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

