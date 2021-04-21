UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 318,510 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 318,510 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

