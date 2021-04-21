UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 68,255 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PRG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.