UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of NorthWestern worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

