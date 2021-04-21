UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of AVROBIO worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 202,691 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

