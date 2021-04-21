UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of NorthWestern worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

