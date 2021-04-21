UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of UMB Financial worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

UMBF opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at $628,608.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

