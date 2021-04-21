UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,182 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of HMS worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,446,000 after acquiring an additional 392,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HMS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 144,381 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

