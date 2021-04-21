UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Blackbaud worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.