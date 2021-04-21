UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Brinker International worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

