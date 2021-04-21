UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.21. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

