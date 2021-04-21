UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.3413 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

