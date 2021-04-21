UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 122,303 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

