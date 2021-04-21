UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

