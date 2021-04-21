UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of FibroGen worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

