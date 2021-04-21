UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 144,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE:YPF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.