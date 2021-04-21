UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of BOX worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of BOX opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

