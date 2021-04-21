UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of SunPower worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,702. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

