UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

