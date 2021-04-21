UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Meritage Homes by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 113,998 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meritage Homes by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.