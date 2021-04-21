UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kennametal worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.