UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,064 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CORT stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,203. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

