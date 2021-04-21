UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Select Medical worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,347,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 306,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

