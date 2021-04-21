UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of TEGNA worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after buying an additional 662,840 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TEGNA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.