UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,384,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBT. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

