UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

GBT stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

