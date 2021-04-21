UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.94 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fluor worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fluor by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

