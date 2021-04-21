UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

