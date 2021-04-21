UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.