UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Brinker International worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.