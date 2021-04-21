UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 172,183 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

