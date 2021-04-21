UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

NYSE NEP opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.