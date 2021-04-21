UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of RPT Realty worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 258,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $978.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.