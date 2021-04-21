UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,451.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $209,529. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

