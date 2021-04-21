UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 267,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 550,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

