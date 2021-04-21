UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Upwork worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Upwork stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -176.56 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.