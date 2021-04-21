UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Upwork worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after buying an additional 705,207 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.56 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

