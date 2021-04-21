UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOMB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

