UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth $156,634,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth $36,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $78,541,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

