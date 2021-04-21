UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,832 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

