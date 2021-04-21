UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,643 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after buying an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 47,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.