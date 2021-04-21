UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 31,189 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudera worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,395,284 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

