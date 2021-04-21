UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 33,064 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CORT stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

