UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,054 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SunPower worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $7,401,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPWR opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

