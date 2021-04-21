UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,321 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 647.16 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,231. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

