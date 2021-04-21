UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

