UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.