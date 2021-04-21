UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

