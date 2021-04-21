UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

